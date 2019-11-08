Stardom Ke Side Effects: Ranu Mondal Memes Take Internet By Storm

That's the thing about social media - it can make anyone a star! Remember how Priya Varrier - the wink girl, became a sensation on all social media platforms? Be it Twitter, Facebook or Instagram, each and everyone was sharing her 'wink' video. Later, Ranu Mondal came into the picture as soon as a video of her singing went viral on the internet. Soon, she was given a platform to sing by music director Himesh Reshammiya and stardom knocked at her door!

But as they say, handling fame is not everyone's cup of tea. Something similar happened with Ranu Mondal. Recently, a video of hers hit the internet, wherein she can be seen getting agitated as a lady approaches her to pose for a selfie. Many netizens slammed her reaction towards the lady and started trolling the singing sensation!

From the past two days, many memes have landed on social media. While some are funny, some might appear downright offensive. Check it out here..

View this post on Instagram #renumandal #ranumondal A post shared by just for fun (@blackhole_memes) on Nov 8, 2019 at 3:18am PST