    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Stardom Ke Side Effects: Ranu Mondal Memes Take Internet By Storm

      By
      |

      That's the thing about social media - it can make anyone a star! Remember how Priya Varrier - the wink girl, became a sensation on all social media platforms? Be it Twitter, Facebook or Instagram, each and everyone was sharing her 'wink' video. Later, Ranu Mondal came into the picture as soon as a video of her singing went viral on the internet. Soon, she was given a platform to sing by music director Himesh Reshammiya and stardom knocked at her door!

      But as they say, handling fame is not everyone's cup of tea. Something similar happened with Ranu Mondal. Recently, a video of hers hit the internet, wherein she can be seen getting agitated as a lady approaches her to pose for a selfie. Many netizens slammed her reaction towards the lady and started trolling the singing sensation!

      From the past two days, many memes have landed on social media. While some are funny, some might appear downright offensive. Check it out here..

      ranu-mondal-memes-take-internet-by-storm
      View this post on Instagram

      Also don't touch yourself during NNN😛 #ranumondal #ranumandal #thingsnottotouch #mimosa #cigarette #idiotic_sperm #rjvcinsta #logkyasochenge #logkyakahenge #lion #funnymemes2019 #funnymemes #memes #wtfbanana #latestmemes #nnn #notouchnovember #meme2019

      A post shared by WTF BANA-NA (@wtf.banana20) on Nov 8, 2019 at 2:45am PST

      View this post on Instagram

      Haan bc😂 #ranumondal #ranumodal #jokesfordays #chutiyapaa #dankmemes #lolsurprise #roflmao #nahikarnatha #baklolsociety #baklol

      A post shared by || Sarcasm || Savagelife || (@_dekhbhai____) on Nov 8, 2019 at 2:48am PST

      View this post on Instagram

      #renumandal #ranumondal

      A post shared by just for fun (@blackhole_memes) on Nov 8, 2019 at 3:18am PST

      View this post on Instagram

      Humne hi inko famous kiya tha🙄 Ab defame krna pad rha hai😑 #ranumondal • • • 🌟 #instagram #instagrammers #toptags #igers #instamood #instagood #followme #insta #picoftheday #bestoftheday #instadaily #instafamous #popularpage #popular

      A post shared by NAUGHTY WORLD 2.0 (@naughtyworld2.0_) on Nov 7, 2019 at 10:18pm PST

      View this post on Instagram

      😄😄 #ranumondal #ranu #bollywood #bollywoodmemes #memes #indianmemes #bollywoodtrolls #trolls #troll #himeshreshammiya #himeshreshammiya #😂 #mondal #singer #bollywoodsingers #bollywoodstar #trending #followme #follow #like4likes #likelike #picoftheweek #picoftheday #haso #laughter #crackersoflaughter

      A post shared by Crackers of Laughter (@crackersoflaughter) on Nov 7, 2019 at 10:17pm PST

      View this post on Instagram

      Don't touch her 😂😂😂 #ranumondal #ranumondalmisbehave #misbehavingofranumondal #ranumondalsinger #ranumondallife #meme #salmankhan #himeshreshamiya #memes #funny #dankmemes #memesdaily #funnymemes #lol #dank #like #follow #humor #dankmeme #lmao #anime #edgymemes #love #fortnite #comedy #offensivememes #dailymemes

      A post shared by Memes ki dukan (@_memes_kii_dukan) on Nov 7, 2019 at 8:44pm PST

      View this post on Instagram

      #khol_k_dekh . . . . . . . . . . #sacredgames #sacredgames2 #mirzapur #mirzapur2 #webseries #gamesofthrone #akshaykumar #herapheri #phirherapheri #herapheri3 #tiltok #facebook #instagram #nehakakkar #latamangeskar #ranumondal #marvel #ironman #captainamerica #thor #thanos #nibba #nibbi #worldcup2019 #ravishastri #msdhoni #viratkohli #rohitsharma

      A post shared by KHOL K DEKH (@khol_k_dekh) on Nov 7, 2019 at 9:21pm PST

      View this post on Instagram

      🤣🤣🤣 #maymaywalamumbai #maymaywala #ranumondal #attitude #change #arrogant

      A post shared by maymaywala (@maymaywaalaa) on Nov 8, 2019 at 1:33am PST

      View this post on Instagram

      #shahidkapoor #ranumondal #kiaraadvani #himeshreshammiya

      A post shared by Red Devil (@vibe_wid_memes) on Nov 7, 2019 at 10:39am PST

      View this post on Instagram

      #memes #memer #dailymemes #meme #memesdaily #memes4u #memesforyou #memepage #desimemes #indianmemes #indiankjokes #indians #bakchodi #chutiyapa #chutiyapanti #chutiya #bc #desifun #ranumondal #ranumondalmemes #ranumondalsongs #ranumondaltroll #trending #trendingmemes #viralvideos #viral #viralindia #viralmemes #celebrity #nawazuddinsiddiqui

      A post shared by Memesprut (@memesprut) on Nov 7, 2019 at 9:25am PST

      Read more about: ranu mondal
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue