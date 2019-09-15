Ranu Mondal Rubbishes Rumours Of Salman Khan Gifting House Worth Rs 55 Lakhs

Internet singing sensation Ranu Mondal has been in the news for over a month now. Rumours were doing the rounds that Ranu had been gifted a house worth Rs 55 lakhs by the Bhai of Bollywood, Salman Khan. Eventually, these rumours were put to rest. Recently, Ranu herself rubbished these rumours, saying that if Salman had done such a thing, he would have made an announcement.

Ranu told Navbharat Times, "No! If it's about gifting a house, Salman Khan would've made an announcement about it. If not this, he would've said that he's gifting it to a friend or something related. But, till he doesn't officially announce anything, it would be wrong to assume things."

She further said, "I didn't tell anyone to help me and I'll not ask for any help from Salman Khan too. At first, when I heard these rumours, I thought it could be true or not. I also heard him gifting me a red car, there were a lot of them. But, I would've trusted the news only if Salman had contacted me directly."

Ranu was discovered online after a video of her singing at the Ranaghat station went viral. She signed her first deal with Himesh Reshammiya, and recorded a song in his upcoming movie, Happy Hardy And Heer.

