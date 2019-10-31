Ranu Mondal Sings 'Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam' From DDLJ; Internet Goes All Hearts Again!

Ranu Mondal shot to fame instantly after she was discovered singing, 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai' at Ranaghat railway station in West Bengal. Netizens couldn't stop raving about her voice when a video of her crooning the Lata Mangeshkar number surfaced on the internet. Now, the lady is again trending on the internet for all the right reasons.

Recently, Ranu attended a comedy reality show where she sang Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge's iconic song, 'Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Janam Sanam'. Her voice once again won everyone's hearts.

Check out the video here.

Ranu's rags-to-riches story has caught everyone's attention. After her songs, uploaded by 26-year-old Atindra Choudhary, became viral, she was invited to sing in a reality show in Mumbai. Impressed by her singing skills, Himesh Reshammiya who was one of the judges on the show, offered her a chance to record three songs for his upcoming film, 'Happy Hardy and Heer'.

Meanwhile, it was reported recently that a biopic on Ranu Mondal is underway. Buzz is that National award-winning actress Sudipta Chakraborty has been approached to play the lead, and the film has been titled, 'Platform Singer Ranu Mondal'.

