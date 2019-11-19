Ranu Mondal Trolled For Getting A Makeover: Twitter Is Divided!

Ranu Mondal gets TROLLED for her make up; Here's why | FilmiBeat

Ranu Mondal, the talented singer became an overnight sensation after her video from West Bengal's Ranaghat railway station took social media by storm. Netizens were mesmerised with her soulful rendition of the song 'Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai' from the 1972 movie Shor. But now, the budding singer is being brutally trolled for getting a makeover, and Twitter is divided.

Reportedly, Ranu Mondal attended the inauguration ceremony of a salon in Kanpur and went through a complete makeover for the event. The singer was spotted in a totally new look in a golden lehenga teamed up with golden jewellery and heavy make-up, at the event. The pictures of her makeover immediately went viral on social media platforms and a section of the netizens has been trolling the singer mercilessly since.

The trolls went to a nastier level after a point of time, and Ranu Mondal's new look was compared to Joaquin Pheonix's Joker and the protagonist of the renowned horror-thriller, The Nun. A few trolls even went on to the level of body-shaming, and Ranu's fans have now come to her rescue. They have been bashing the insensitive trolls and appreciating the singer for being a sport. Sadly, the controversy has now divided Twitter into two.

oscar award 2020 for best make up artist goes to #ranumondal #RanuMandal pic.twitter.com/0gVWf2ysmi — Abhi sonne (@AbhiSonne) November 16, 2019

Everyone making fun of #RanuMandal please remember that one can’t change their looks,but you can certainly choose to speak logically & with kindness whilst judging her.Being in the public eye & under a scanner while she herself is a WIP ain’t easy for an adult. Cut her some slack — Monica Jasuja (@jasuja) November 16, 2019

However, this is not the first time Ranu Mondal is getting targeted by the netizens. The singer was heavily criticised by social media users after a video of her snapping at a fan who requested a selfie took over online platforms. The trolls brutally attacked Ranu for behaving harshly with the fan and even went on to state that fame has got to her head.

If reports are to be believed, Ranu Mondal is all set to kickstart her playback singing career very soon and has already signed a couple of projects. Recently, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar had expressed her happiness on Ranu's popularity and encouraged her to create her own identity as a singer.