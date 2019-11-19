    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Ranu Mondal Trolled For Getting A Makeover: Twitter Is Divided!

      Ranu Mondal gets TROLLED for her make up; Here's why | FilmiBeat

      Ranu Mondal, the talented singer became an overnight sensation after her video from West Bengal's Ranaghat railway station took social media by storm. Netizens were mesmerised with her soulful rendition of the song 'Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai' from the 1972 movie Shor. But now, the budding singer is being brutally trolled for getting a makeover, and Twitter is divided.

      Reportedly, Ranu Mondal attended the inauguration ceremony of a salon in Kanpur and went through a complete makeover for the event. The singer was spotted in a totally new look in a golden lehenga teamed up with golden jewellery and heavy make-up, at the event. The pictures of her makeover immediately went viral on social media platforms and a section of the netizens has been trolling the singer mercilessly since.

      Ranu Mondal Is Trolled After Her Makeover Pictures Go Viral

      The trolls went to a nastier level after a point of time, and Ranu Mondal's new look was compared to Joaquin Pheonix's Joker and the Bonnie Aarons's character Valak from the renowned horror-thriller, The Nun. A few trolls even went on to the level of body-shaming, and Ranu's fans have now come to her rescue. They have been bashing the insensitive trolls and appreciating the singer for being a sport. Sadly, the controversy has now divided Twitter into two.

      However, this is not the first time Ranu Mondal is getting targeted by the netizens. The singer was heavily criticised by social media users after a video of her snapping at a fan who requested a selfie took over online platforms. The trolls brutally attacked Ranu for behaving harshly with the fan and even went on to state that fame has got to her head.

      If reports are to be believed, Ranu Mondal is all set to kickstart her playback singing career very soon and has already signed a couple of projects. Recently, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar had expressed her happiness on Ranu's popularity and encouraged her to create her own identity as a singer.

