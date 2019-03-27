Ranveer Singh's '83: Kapil Dev's Daughter Amiya Turns Assistant Director

Kapil Dev's Daughter Amiya Joins The '83 Team

''Amiya is just out of college. As of now, it looks like she just wants to explore different things like most bright people do. She is very helpful to us, she knows the subject, she knows all the cricketers and she has access to all of them. She is also very willing to learn," said a source to IANS.

Kapil Dev Has Invested His Time & Energy

The source also stated that Kapil Dev has invested his time and energy into the making of the movie and is guiding Ranveer Singh in every aspect. ''Kapil Dev is closely involved with the project, and it's all good for the project.''

Ranveer Singh Gets Coaching From Balwinder Singh Sandhu

Balwinder Singh Sandhu, who was a part of the winning team in 1983, is coaching Ranveer Singh and stated that he's happy about the progress the actor has made and learns everything quickly.

'83 Starcast & Grand Release

Apart from Ranveer Singh, '83 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Ammy Virk among many others. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 10, 2020.