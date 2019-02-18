Ranveer Singh's '83: Punjabi Sensation Harrdy Sandhu & Saqib Saleem Join The Cast

Kabir Khan's '93 starring Ranveer Singh has been creating a lot of buzz for its star cast and is touted to be one of the most anticipated films. The actor has already began prepping for his role in this film. Amidst all this, the makers have now roped in two more actors to play Madan Lal and Mohinder Amarnath.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu which is known for lending his vocals to tracks like 'Kya Baat Hain', 'Soch' and others, will be essaying the role of Madan Lal.

On the other hand, Saqib Saleem will be seen playing the role of Mohinder Amarnath who was the man of the match in the finals and semi-finals.

Tracing the historic victory of 1983 world cup, Kabir Khan's upcoming directorial will star Ranveer Singh as the former captain of the Indian Cricket Team Kapil Dev. The film '83 would be Ranveer's first trilingual film to be made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Earlier, the 'Gully Boy' actor was quoted as saying by PTI, "For me to be playing Kapil Dev is a huge deal. He is a legend in the truest sense. He commands such respect in the cricket fraternity and has a vast fan following."

He had further added, "I always wanted to be part of a film where the take away would be that sense of national pride. The story of underdogs' triumph is completely lost. There is a whole generation that needs to know and I am happy to be fronting it."

There has been immense excitement amongst the audience to witness the magnificent event to be recreated on the silver screen.

While Ranveer Singh will play the lead, the film is already backed by a powerful support cast as Men in Blue which includes Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Saahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikanth, Pankaj Tripathi as manager PR Man Singh, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar and now, Saqib Saleem and Harrdy Sandhu joining the cast.

