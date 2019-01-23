Ranveer Singh's '83: Punjabi Star Ammy Virk Confirmed To Play Fast Bowler Balwinder Singh Sandhu

Kabir Khan's '83, with Ranveer Singh playing Kapil Dev, inspired by Team India's first World Cup win, has locked another cast member. The popular actor-singer from Punjab, Ammy Virk will be playing the role of fast bowler Balvinder Singh Sandhu who delivered the most memorable ball in the final match, castling West Indian Gordon Greenidge with a devastating in-swinger.

The most interesting part is that the former cricketer Balvinder Sandhu is also coaching Ranveer and the actor recently shared a picture with his coach from a practice session. The film will be shot in four months, from May to August.

One of the producers of the film '83, Madhu Mantena, is delighted to have the Punjabi star Ammy Virk on board. Talking about the film Mantena said, "We are in the process of casting and will rope in actors from film industries across India in the true spirit of the film."

Tracing the historic victory of 1983 world cup, Kabir Khan's upcoming directorial will star Ranveer Singh as the former captain of the Indian Cricket Team Kapil Dev.

Earlier while speaking about the film, Ranveer said, "It's an honour to be a part of one of the most incredible sporting stories of our nations history,the 1983 cricket world cup. We have the honour of telling this story and mortalising this on celluloid. It is one of the most incredible underdog story."

There has been immense excitement amongst the audience to witness the magnificent event to be recreated on the silver screen.

Earlier, the makers hosted an event to announce the film along with the entire former team that lifted the world cup in 83.

Directed by Kabir Khan, the sports film will bring to light one of the most important event in the Indian cricket history. The film will be shot at real locations and will be going on floors early next year.

Shouldered by the then captain Kapil Dev, who led the Indian cricket team to it's maiden World Cup win, 1983's World Cup stays to be one of the most etched events in the minds of the cricket fans.

While Ranveer Singh will play the lead, the film will be backed by a powerful support cast. The casting of the other cricket players will be announced soon.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment and Produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri & Kabir Khan will be releasing on 10th April 2020.

