Ranveer Singh’s ’83 Will Be Shot In The Lord’s Stadium To Recreate The Iconic World Cup Win

'83 Filmmakers Are Putting In Their Best Efforts To Recreate The Iconic World Cup Win

We will witness the iconic 1983 World Cup win by India recreated in the original location in '83. According to a report by Pinkvilla, a source informed them, "All preparations are underway to shoot at the iconic Lords cricket ground. The World Cup win is an iconic and most cherished memory in the hearts and the minds of all Indians and the moment will be recreated in 83. Ranveer as the legend Kapil Dev will be seen lifting the World Cup at Lords,"

'The Moment Is Too Iconic To Not Shoot At Lords'

"The team is looking at pulling off the impossible but the moment is too iconic to not shoot at Lords. It is a history-making, emotional chapter in the lives of every Indian and started a journey of India's domination in world cricket. The team is pumped to shoot this moment at Lords," the source added.

Majority Of The Film's Shooting Will Happen In London

Earlier, director Kabir Khan had revealed the shooting schedule for the film. "The major 4 month schedule in London is May-June-July-August and some shooting will be in India," he had said.

Ranveer Will Go Through Boot Camp Like Training For The Film

Talking about the training that Ranveer Singh would be undergoing for the film, the director had said, "Different expert cricketers are coming, Kapil Dev sir, Madan Lal sir, Yashpal sir and all the 83 cricketers will come. Its loads of fun, it's like boot camp, we train for 3 hours: physical and skills training and establishing different styles."