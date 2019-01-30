Ranveer Singh's 83: Tamil Actor Jiiva CONFIRMED To Make His Bollywood Debut With This Role

Tamil Actor Jiiva Will Make His Debut In Bollywood With This Film

Yes, you heard that right! The Tamil actor has been roped in to play the role of Krishnamachari Srikkanth in the film.

Here's Why The Makers Cast Him To Play Srikkanth

Producer Madhu Mantena confirmed the news to Pinkvilla and was quoted as saying, "I have been a huge fan of Jiiva since the time I saw one of my favourite films with him called KO. I have always wanted to remake it here in Hindi.

It's awesome that finally, I am getting a chance to work with him. I can't think of anyone better to be able to do justice in playing Srikkanth on the big screen."

Here's How Jiiva Is Prepping For This Role

The actor told Mid-Day, "For this film, I am doing [outdoor] exercises instead of training in the gym, which is also aiding my prep for 83. I have a personal trainer who is helping me build my stamina. The workout routine is intense and there is a fair amount of cardiovascular training involved."

Adding that he must shed seven kilos to look "lean and young" for the part, Jiiva said, "[I'm focusing on] getting [Srikkanth's] nuances and body language on point. I have started watching his videos online, and those of the '83 matches as well."

Ammy Virk As Balwinder Singh Sandhu

Meanwhile, a few days ago, the makers of 83' had announced that Punjabi star Ammy Virk will essay the role of fast bowler Balwinder Singh Sandhu in the film.