Ranveer Singh's 83: Tamil Actor Jiiva CONFIRMED To Make His Bollywood Debut With This Role
Kabir Khan's 83' starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev is touted to be one of the anticipated films of 2020. The film will trace the journey of India's historic 1983 World Cup. The curiosity around the cast of the film is increasing day-by-day with everyone wanting to know who would play the legendary cricketers from the 83' team.
Well folks, here's one more addition to the star cast and this time, it's a South actor who will be making his debut with this Ranveer Singh starrer. Want to know his name? Scroll down to know the answer.
Tamil Actor Jiiva Will Make His Debut In Bollywood With This Film
Yes, you heard that right! The Tamil actor has been roped in to play the role of Krishnamachari Srikkanth in the film.
Here's Why The Makers Cast Him To Play Srikkanth
Producer Madhu Mantena confirmed the news to Pinkvilla and was quoted as saying, "I have been a huge fan of Jiiva since the time I saw one of my favourite films with him called KO. I have always wanted to remake it here in Hindi.
It's awesome that finally, I am getting a chance to work with him. I can't think of anyone better to be able to do justice in playing Srikkanth on the big screen."
Here's How Jiiva Is Prepping For This Role
The actor told Mid-Day, "For this film, I am doing [outdoor] exercises instead of training in the gym, which is also aiding my prep for 83. I have a personal trainer who is helping me build my stamina. The workout routine is intense and there is a fair amount of cardiovascular training involved."
Adding that he must shed seven kilos to look "lean and young" for the part, Jiiva said, "[I'm focusing on] getting [Srikkanth's] nuances and body language on point. I have started watching his videos online, and those of the '83 matches as well."
Ammy Virk As Balwinder Singh Sandhu
Meanwhile, a few days ago, the makers of 83' had announced that Punjabi star Ammy Virk will essay the role of fast bowler Balwinder Singh Sandhu in the film.
Ranveer Singh's 83' will be a trilingual film. "The film will be presented in three languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It's a first for both Kabir Khan and Ranveer Singh. '83 is a story that needs to be presented across boundaries, hence the idea and reason to shoot for the Tamil and Telugu versions simultaneously. The film will be released pan-India during the Good Friday weekend on April 10, 2020," a source was earlier quoted as saying.
