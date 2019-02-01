Ranveer Singh's '83: YouTuber Sahil Khattar To Play Syed Kirmani In This Kabir Khan Directorial

Renowned YouTuber and TV host Sahil Khattar is all set to reprise the role of former Indian cricketer Syed Kirmani in Kabir Khan's '83. After, announcing the other two actors, Punjabi star Ammy Virk and South star Jiiva, Sahil Khattar is the latest addition to the cast of this Ranveer Singh film.

Syed Kirmani was a well-known wicketkeeper who played for the Indian cricketer team who was also awarded as the best wicketkeeper for his stellar performance at the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

The former Indian cricketer Syed Kirmani was a lower order batsman, the team India would rely upon. Sir Kirmani's unbroken 126 partnership for the ninth wicket with Kapil Dev against Zimbabwe in the 1983 World Cup contributing 26 was one of the critical moments in the history of cricket.

Tracing the historic victory of 1983 world cup, Kabir Khan's upcoming directorial will star Ranveer Singh as the former captain of the Indian Cricket Team Kapil Dev. The film '83 would be Ranveer Singh's first trilingual film to be made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

There has been immense excitement amongst the audience to witness the magnificent event to be recreated on the silver screen.

Earlier, the makers hosted an event to announce the film along with the entire former team that lifted the world cup in 83.

Directed by Kabir Khan, the sports film will bring to light one of the most important event in Indian cricket history. The film will be shot at real locations and will be going on floors early next year.

Shouldered by the then captain Kapil Dev, who led the Indian cricket team to it's maiden World Cup win, 1983's World Cup stays to be one of the most etched events in the minds of the cricket fans.

While Ranveer Singh will play the lead, the film will be backed by a powerful support cast. The casting of the other cricket players will be announced soon. The Kabir Khan directorial is slated to hit the theatrical screens in April 2020.

