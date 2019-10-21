Ranveer Singh Achieves ‘An Unprecedented Level Of Hotness’ When Katrina Kaif Puts Kajal On Him!

Katrina Kaif recently launched her makeup line, 'KayByKatrina'. The actress got Ranveer Singh to advertize for her beauty products while attending the Vogue Women Of The Year Awards 2019.

In a hilarious video that Katrina shared, Ranveer crashes her makeup session dressed all jazzy in a red suit with a matching beret. While she is applying lip colour, Ranveer asks her if he can try it out in typical infomercial style. Katrina suggests that Kajal would look better on him, and Ranveer agrees with it, recounting his looks from Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Katrina begins to apply kajal but Ranveer pretends he got poked in the eye, and shouts out 'Ow!'.

When Katrina is done with the kajal, Ranveer exclaims, "An unprecedented level of hotness has now been achieved." In the end he says, "Thanks Katrina. What would I do without Kay beauty products," giving Katrina the perfect cue to plug her makeup line!

Check out the video here -

Arjun Kapoor was quick to comment on the video. He wrote, "U both can start doing city tours with this live demo TVC / low budget school play." (sic). Karan Johar commented with multiple laughing emojis.

On the work front for Ranveer, he is gearing up for the release of '83, a movie about India winning its first cricket World Cup, on January 10. He will be playing the role of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev. It is directed by Kabir Khan.

Katrina, on the other hand, was last seen in Bharat, opposite Salman Khan. Her next release is Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, in which she will star opposite Akshay Kumar.

