 »   »   »  Ranveer Singh- Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy New Poster Is 'All Love'; Trailer To Be Out On 9th January!

After releasing three exciting posters from Gully Boy, the makers of the film have released a new poster featuring the lead pair, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

The new poster looks as exciting as the previous ones. It is 'all love' as Ranveer Singh is seen sharing a warm and passionate hug with Alia Bhatt. Alia plays his love interest in the film and has a prominent role in the film.

Recently, the teaser of Gully Boy released on Friday along with the announcement that the film's trailer will release on January 9. The teaser showcases the journey of Ranveer's character in the form of a song Asli Hip Hop, which has been rapped by Ranveer Singh. The video has over 14 Million views on YouTube in very less time.

To build more excitement around the film, a new poster of the film has been launched and was shared by Excel Entertainment on their official Instagram account.

Excel Entertainment wrote, "#GullyBoyTrailer out in 2 days! @ritesh_sid @zoieakhtar @faroutakhtar #TigerBaby @ranveersingh @aliaabhatt"

Ranveer Singh's character in the film will trace the story of a young Mumbai street rapper, inspired by the life of Divine and Naezy also includes others like them.

Earlier while sspeaking to IANS, Ranveer was all praises for his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt. The actor said, "Before working on Gully Boy, I did some ads with Alia and they were really fun. She has lovely energy about her. But when I worked with her on Gully Boy, I realised what a powerhouse of a talent she is," further adding that she is "immensely talented, expressive, full of emotion, very intelligent" and that her emotional quotient is "very high."

He also said, "Alia could very well be the best part of Gully Boy. She plays the character that on the script level, is my favourite character. She has really made it her own, and I'm very happy for her," he added.

Gully Boy was recently announced as being a part of the Berlin International Film Festival. It will be screened in the Berlinale Special section of the prestigious festival, which will be held between February 7 and February 17.

Co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is slated to hit the theatrical screens on 14th February in India.

