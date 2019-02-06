Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt Promote Gully Boy; Katrina Kaif At Tiecon 2019 In Mumbai

Gully Boy Team At Its Promotions

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are super excited for the release of their upcoming film Gully Boy. They are going all in to promote the movie which will release on February 14th. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the movie is based on the underground rap scene in Mumbai and is inspired from the lives of rappers Divine and Naezy. The film will premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival.

Ranveer's Ever Quirky Style Quotient

Everyone knows the wacky sense of style that Ranveer Singh has. At the Gully Boy promotions today, Ranveer wore an eccentric suit with tiger prints all over it. He accessorized with a hat and a pair of gold tinted sun glasses. Ranveer has also been prepping for his next movie '83, which is a biopic on the former Indian cricket team captain, Kapil Dev.

Alia Bhatt Looks Fab

Alia Bhatt looked lovely as ever in a multi coloured stripped midi dress during the Gully Boy promotions. Alia has wrapped up shoot for the big Karan Johar production, Kalank, which stars a huge cast of Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Khemu and others.

Katrina Kaif The Boss Lady

Katrina Kaif was at the Tiecon 2019 leadership conclave in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. She looked like a rocking boss lady in a dark grey pant suit. On the work front, Katrina has been shooting for Salman Khan's Bharat, which is set for release on June 5th, 2019. The movie also stars Tabu and Disha Patani, with Varun Dhawan doing a cameo.

Karishma Kapoor At Satya Paul's Spice Bloom Collection Launch

Karishma Kapoor looked drop dead gorgeous as she launched Satya Paul's Spice Bloom collection in Mumbai today. Karishma wore a beautiful printed red and white saree. Karishma was snapped by the paps last night, attending a dinner party hosted by Gauri Khan. Others who were at the party were Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Natasha Poonawalla and others.