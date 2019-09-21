Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt Are ECSTATIC About Gully Boy’s Oscar Entry; 'Making A Mark On World Stage'

Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy is India's official entry for one of the most coveted global film awards, the Oscars! As expected, Gully Boy stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are ecstatic about the news, especially because they both consider it a very special and personal film. Read what they said!

A proud Ranveer said, "'Gully Boy' echoed the voice of the streets, it will always be one of my most personal films. As always, I will keep striving towards making the flag of Hindi cinema fly high. I'm very happy that the passionate hard work that our cast and crew put into creating 'Gully Boy' is reaping rewards."

Ranveer was lauded for tapping into his quiet side and bringing forward his character's blazing passion for rap through his performance in the film.

He continued further, "It's a proud moment for our entire team. I'm especially proud of and happy for Zoya! - 'Gully Boy' is her (Tiger) baby, and I am blessed to have been a part of her maverick vision."

"With the love and support of our beloved audience, we're hoping to make a significant mark on the world stage," he touchingly concluded.

Alia too is excited that the film is being recognized world over. She said, "Gully Boy as a film is really special to me. What's even more special is that it has had such a long run - after releasing in February, it won at the Melbourne Film Festival, then it was also shown in Japan. Now, it's been selected as India's official entry for the Academy. So, here on, I just hope, pray and wish that we make it to the nomination and then win. This is a first and it's a big deal for us. As a team, we are very excited."

Gully Boy floored audiences and critics with its sharp storytelling, stellar performances, and most importantly, its music. Many are happy that Gully Boy is India's official entry for Oscars 2020. Karan Johar, Randeep Hooda, Kubra Sait and others took to their social media to congratulate the Gully Boy team.

