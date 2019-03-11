Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy All Set For A Sequel; Farhan Akhtar To Play The Lead Role?

There's More To Gully Boy Than The First Part, Says Zoya Akhtar

"My co-writer Reema Kagti and I do feel there's so much more to be said on the entire hip-hop culture in our country. And another film exploring the theme is being scripted and planned," said Zoya Akthar to Deccan Chronicle.

Farhan Akhtar To Star In Gully Bioy Sequel?

"He (Farhan Akhtar) just didn't fit into Gully Boy. And we're both sorry about it. Also, his image from the Rock On series is affiliated to an entirely different genre of music. It would have been a bit of a culture shock for the audience to suddenly see him swerve from stadium-rock to hip-hop,'' she said.

Ranveer Singh The Ideal Choice For The Sequel?

Reading between the lines, we guess Ranveer Singh might star in the sequel of Gully Boy as he does full justice to the role. The actor is a fan of hip hop and rap music right from his childhood, so he can fit the bill easily once again.

Gully Boy Sequel

However, the Gully Boy sequel is still in its early days and the script has not been locked and the leading actors are yet to be casted. It's surely an interesting time for hip hop and rap music in India.