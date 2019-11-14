Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Visit Tirupati Temple On Their First Wedding Anniversary
Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone started their first wedding anniversary celebration by visiting Tirupati and they offered prayers to Lord Balaji and Padmavati. Reports say that they will fly to Amritsar and offer prayers at the Golden temple. While Deepika can be seen clad in a beautiful red saree, Ranveer looked majestic in his beige sherwani with golden works. The actress took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself along with Ranveer. In the photo, they both can be seen sharing a light moment. See pictures here:
Their Love Story
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's love story started on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela'. Before tying the knot in private dual ceremonies in Italy's Lake Como district, the actors dated for six years. It is to be noted that they had never spoken publicly about their relationship before announcing their wedding.
On-screen Chemistry
The celebrity couple has together appeared in four films -- Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela, Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Finding Fanny. Currently, their film '83 is in the production process. The film is based on Indian cricket team's iconic victory in the 1983 world cup. While Ranveer is playing Kapil Dev, Deepika is playing his wife Romi Dev.
Deepika's Next Movies
Meanwhile, Deepika's ‘Chhapaak', in which she will be playing the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal is all set to hit the big screens. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the actress is producing the movie along with Madhu Mantena.
Ranveer's Next Movies
Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, is shooting for Karan Johar's Takht. The film has big stars including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. The historical period drama is based on the Mughal era and is said to hit the big screens in 2020.