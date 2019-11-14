Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Visit Tirupati Temple On Their First Wedding Anniversary

Their Love Story

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's love story started on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela'. Before tying the knot in private dual ceremonies in Italy's Lake Como district, the actors dated for six years. It is to be noted that they had never spoken publicly about their relationship before announcing their wedding.

On-screen Chemistry

The celebrity couple has together appeared in four films -- Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela, Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Finding Fanny. Currently, their film '83 is in the production stage. The film is based on Indian cricket team's iconic victory in the 1983 world cup. While Ranveer is playing Kapil Dev, Deepika is playing his wife, Romi Dev.

Deepika's Next Movies

Meanwhile, Deepika's ‘Chhapaak', in which she will be playing the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal is all set to hit the big screens. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the actress is producing the movie along with Madhu Mantena.

Ranveer's Next Movies

Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, is shooting for Karan Johar's Takht. The film has big stars including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. The historical period drama is based on the Mughal era and is said to hit the big screens in 2020.