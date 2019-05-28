MEN IN BLACK! Ranveer Singh & His Squad Head To London To Begin Shooting For '83

It's Game Time For The Boys

The official Twitter handle of '83 shared this picture and wrote: "It's game time. #83SquadOnTheMove The journey begins." In the picture, we can see Ranveer (Kapil Dev), Harrdy Sandhu (Madan Lal) and Saqib Saleem (Mohinder Amarnath) among others.

The actor told IANS, "I feel prepared and less anxious than I was when I started. This is the longest I have prepared for any role. I have been preparing essentially since January, which makes it about six months. I have done three weeks, three and a half weeks, four weeks, six weeks, but six months preparing for a character is unique... But then, it's a unique film in itself."

"Playing a living legend poses a unique set of challenges, and your approach to the preparation for that character has to be all the more intensive. And it has been. But at the same time, it has been very rewarding and fulfilling."

"It was a process of taking a lot of tips... Cricketing is one aspect and then the characterisation is one aspect. So it has been a two-prong process in essence. I think what I gained from Kapil sir has been invaluable. There is no other way I'd do it.

I am very fortunate, privileged and honoured that he welcomed me into his home. He was warm, welcoming and forthcoming. Everything I gained from him during those days is going to be invaluable for the construction of my performance," the actor was quoted as saying.