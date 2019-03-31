Ranveer Singh & Anil Kapoor Share A Warm Hug At The Airport; Karishma Kapoor Spotted In The City

Ranveer & Anil Bump Into Each Other At Airport

Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor shared a warm hug when they bumped into each other at Mumbai airport in the early hours of Sunday morning. Ranveer & Anil share a friendship from the times they worked in the film Dil Dhadakne Do together.

Ranveer Looks Cool In A Casual Avatar

Ranveer Singh looked cool in a casual outfit when he was snapped at the airport. He sported a grey hoodie and a matching pair of sweatpants. He wore a pair of white sneakers to go with his outfit and he accessorized with a hat.

Anil Kapoor Sports An All Black Look

Anil Kapoor looked his jhakaas self in an all black outfit at the airport. He wore a black leather jacket over a black t-shirt and a pair of black denims. He went with a pair of black sneakers and a sunglasses to complete his look.

Karishma Kapoor Snapped Out And About In The City

Karishma Kapoor was snapped out and about in the city on Sunday afternoon. Karishma managed to make even a casual outfit like this look totally classy. She was wearing a pink t-shirt with a pair of black sweatpants and flip flops. She accessorized with a cool pair of sunglasses.

Sanya Malhotra Donning A White Ethnic Ensemble When Spotted

Sanya Malhotra was spotted in Juhu, Mumbai on Sunday afternoon. She looked beautiful in an all white Indian ethnic ensemble which she accessorized with earrings and a sling bag.