Ranveer Singh’s ‘Apna Time Aayega’ Is Number One Song Of 2019 In iTunes’ India List

The soundtrack of Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy took the nation by storm when it dropped. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, the movie was a debut of Indian underground hip-hop scene on the main stage of Hindi cinema. One of the film's most popular tracks, 'Apna Time Aayega', has been listed as the number 1 track of 2019 in India by iTunes.

iTunes just released its end of the year list of the Top 100 Songs of 2019 in India, and it comes as no surprise that Apna Time Aayega is at the top. Capturing the voice of the streets, the song resonated with millions across the country, and even made waves internationally.

The song is written by rap artists Divine and Ankur Tewari, with music composed by Ankur and Karsh Kale, and sung by Ranveer himself. Gully Boy marked Ranveer's debut as a rapper and a vocalist.

Relating how special the movie was for him, Ranveer had said earlier, "I loved this genre of music since I was a kid and I would have been heartbroken if I didn't do Gully Boy. It's also incredible that Zoya decided that I should sing in the album. It's a very personal, very emotional and a very special moment for me in my journey in cinema."

Gully Boy told the story of Murad, a shy, aspiring rap artist from the gullys of Mumbai. Coming from a troubled home, and having the passion of a poet to tell his stories, a few big pushes makes him grow his wings and take off.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh Reveals First Look Of His Next - Jayeshbhai Jordaar

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh Hits Back At Trolls For Calling Him 'Joker' And Mocking His Hindi!