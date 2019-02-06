Ranveer Singh APOLOGIZES After His Crowd Surfing Act Leaves His Fans INJURED!

Ranveer's Crowd-Surfing Act Didn't Go Down Well With The Netizens

One user wrote, "Grow up Ranveer Singh and stop your childish antics." Another tweeted, "He is living the dream- thats ok- dont kill others dream man."

Another Twitterati posted, "First of all public make actors not actors make public. Treat actors as normal public why to treat them like different species. All are equal weather it is poor, rich, men, women etc. he should apologise for the mistake he committed with all the women and men injured there."

The Actor's Fans Come To His Rescue

One of his fan-clubs messaged Ranveer about the horribly-gone wrong stunt and told him about the negative reaction he has been receiving on social media.

Ranveer Sends An Apology

In reply, the 'Gully Boy' actor messaged him, "I will be mindful henceforth. Thank you for your love and concern." The said fan later shared the screenshot of Ranveer's reply on his Twitter handle.

Speaking About Gully Boy

The film is a story inspired by slum rappers of Dharavi. Ranveer Singh, who is paired opposite Alia Bhatt for the first time on the big screen, is playing the role of a street rapper and has sung four tracks in the music album.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is slated to hit the theatrical screens on 14th February.