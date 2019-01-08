 »   »   »  Ranveer Singh Arrives In Style For Simmba Success Bash; Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone Also Attend

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Director Karan Johar hosted a success party for the movie Simmba on Monday night and many Bollywood celebs attended it. The stars of the movie, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and director Rohit Shetty arrived in style. Other's who made it were Ranveer's wife Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Kunal Khemu and many more. Everyone had much cause to celebrate. Check them out!
Ranveer Is High Spirited As Always
Ranveer Singh's exuberance is known to everyone. He dances on top of theatres, gate crashes strangers' weddings, attends movie screenings in disguise, and all this while he was promoting and celebrating Simmba. Ranveer arrived at Karan Johar's Simmba success party in style, waving and bowing down to crowds while sticking out from his car's sun roof. Ranveer's energy and high spirits are becoming a legend now. Ranveer received great appreciation for his effortless acting in Simmba.
Sara Arrives To Celebrate Her Second Movie's Huge Success
Sara Ali Khan donned a fun 60s inspired look for Simmba's success party at Karan Johar's residence. She wore a sequined multi-color dress with a matching headband. Simmba is Sara's second movie after she made her big entry to Bollywood with Kedarnath.
Deepika Is All Smiles As She Arrives For Simmba Success Bash
Deepika Padukone arrived for Simmba's success party by herself and was all smiles as she drove in. Deepika looked beautiful as always in a black outfit as she waved to the shutterbugs.
Simmba Is Rohit Shetty's 8th Film To Join 100 Crore Club!
Director Rohit Shetty had much to celebrate at the Simmba success party. Simmba is being loved by fans, and it is commercially a huge hit. It is Rohit Shetty's 8th movie to enter the Rs.100 crore club and it looks like it is soon about to cross Rs.200 crores in collection. Rohit looked super pleased as he drove into Karan Johar's Simmba success party.
Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar Joined Ranveer & Rohit For A Picture
Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Kajol, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty pose for the cameras at the party. It looks like they were in high spirits and having great fun, doesn't it? Karan Johar was co-producer of Simmba and even made a special appearance in the hit song, ‘Aankh Marey'. Ajay Devgn had a cameo in the movie.
Akshay Kumar Joined In For Simmba Celebrations
Akshay Kumar also arrived at the Simmba success party. He looked smart in a checkered shirt as he drove in.
Kunal Khemu Was Present At The Bash
Actor Kunal Kehmu was also present at the party. He looked dapper in an all black outfit paired with black shoes. Kunal made a special appearance in Simmba.
