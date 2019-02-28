Ranveer Singh Asks Kareena Kapoor Khan How He Can Be A Top Husband; Bebo’s Reply Is So True

Ranveer Singh is being called the husband of the millennium for a reason. The love he has for his wife Deepika Padukone is something that is quite obvious and he doesn't hold back when it comes to giving her his all. So when Ranveer asked Kareena Kapoor Khan how he can be a top husband, she said what we are all thinking. Read up!

Like other Bollywood stars, Kareena Kapoor Khan has ventured into a different field and is the proud radio jockey who hosts her unapologetic show What Women Want. Ranveer Singh surprised everyone when he called up Kareena on the radio show and asked her to give him a few tips to be a top husband. To this, Kareena replied, "Ranveer the whole of India knows how loving you are towards Deepika. You don't need any tips at all. The amount of love you give to Deepika is the sweetest thing we get to watch." Isn't that so true?

Ranveer and Deepika got married in a lavish wedding ceremony at Lake Como in Italy in November of last year. Post that, they held a number of wedding reception in India for their friends and family. The two have been stealing hearts with their adorable lovey dovey PDA ever since. It wouldn't be wrong to say that they are one of the top couples in Bollywood right now.

