    Ranveer Singh Begins Training For Kapil Dev’s Role In 83; Snapped With Director Kabir Khan!

    By
    |

    Ranveer Singh started his training for playing the part of Kapil Dev in his next movie 83. On Saturday Ranveer was snapped hugging it out with 83's director Kabir Khan, as he started his cricket training required for playing the part. The film is about India's World Cup win in 1983, under the captainship of Kapil Dev. Ranveer also took to Instagram to share a photo of him beginning his training. Check out all the pictures!

    Ranveer Clicks Selfies With Fans

    After the massive hit of Simmba, and the release of Gully Boy's trailer, Ranveer is gearing up to begin work on his next movie, 83. The movie is based on former Indian cricket team skip Kapil Dev and his captaincy that led India's World Cup win in 1983. Ranveer was snapped by paparazzi beginning his cricket training today. He was seen taking pictures with cricketer fans.

    'And The Glorious Journey Begins'

    Ranveer took to Instagram to share a photo of him beginning cricket training. He can be seen batting it out in the photo. He captioned it, "And the glorious journey begins........ #83 🏏 #kapildev @83thefilm#balwindersinghsandhu @kabirkhankk" (sic)

    Ranveer Hugging It Out With Director Kabir Khan

    83 is being directed by Kabir Khan who also directed Ek Tha Tiger and Phantom. Ranveer spent the day with Kabir Khan, and can be snapped hugging it out with him as they were saying goodbye.

    Ranveer's Most Challenging Preparation For A Role Yet

    Ranveer had shared on Rajeev Masand's Actors' Roundtable that with 83, he will be going through his most difficult preparation for acting yet. He said, "The most challenging thing is just around the corner, as in January, I will be going to train to bowl like Kapil Dev. That's going to be hard. I must tell you the story. I went to Lord's to watch a Test match. It rained all day and there was not a single ball bowled. In the box, Sachin Tendulkar happened to come. I was lucky enough to get some time with him. I was telling him I am doing this movie and I am playing Kapil Dev. I told him I am going to do all the homework and I am going to get the look and accent everything, but I think the most difficult part would be the bowling. And he was like - oh, you are going to do the bowling yourself? He also thinks it's going to be tough,"

    Read more about: ranveer singh kabir khan
    Story first published: Saturday, January 12, 2019, 23:32 [IST]
