Ranveer Singh Can't Get Enough Of Deepika Padukone's Camp Barbie Look At Met Gala; Here's The Proof!
If you folks follow Ranveer Singh on Instagram, you must be aware that the actor wears his heart on his sleeve when it comes to dropping comments on his better half, actress Deepika Padukone's posts.
Recently, Deepika walked the red carpet at Met Gala 2019 and left everyone mesmerized with her 'real-life Barbie' avatar. Dressed in a Zac Posen's strapless pink gown embellished with silver jewels, the actress nailed the 'Camp: Notes on Fashion' theme and left everyone asking for more.
Not just us, even her hubby Ranveer was all hearts over her princess look and couldn't stop himself from dropping adorable comments on her every picture. Aww, this man never fails to give us some major relationship goals.
Are You Listening Deepika?
The 'Chhapaak' actress shared this dreamy picture with a caption that read, "CAMP:NOTES ON FASHION MET GALA 201." Ranveer couldn't resist himself from commenting, "Come on Barbie , let's go party 😉👄💋👅." We wonder what Deepika has to say to this!
That's What We Call Picture-perfect!
The second pictures featured Deepika flaunting her Zac Posen gown and looking every bit perfect. To this, Ranveer was all hearts and quickly dropped a comment, "Unreal 💓💓💓💓💓💞💞💞💞💞."
Ufff, Those Eyes!
Deepika shared one more magical moment where she looked regal and made us fall in love all over again. On this picture, her hubby dearest commented, "👑 QUEEN." There, he just stole our words.
Deepika Slays At Met Gala After-party
The actress also posted a picture from the Met Gala after-party where she opted for a lemon yellow ensemble which she teamed up with vintage Zac Posen earrings, Lorreine Schwartz jacket and bag. Isn't she looking too gorgeous?