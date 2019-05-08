Ranveer Singh Can't Get Enough Of Deepika Padukone's Camp Barbie Look At Met Gala; Here's The Proof!

If you folks follow Ranveer Singh on Instagram, you must be aware that the actor wears his heart on his sleeve when it comes to dropping comments on his better half, actress Deepika Padukone's posts.

Recently, Deepika walked the red carpet at Met Gala 2019 and left everyone mesmerized with her 'real-life Barbie' avatar. Dressed in a Zac Posen's strapless pink gown embellished with silver jewels, the actress nailed the 'Camp: Notes on Fashion' theme and left everyone asking for more.

Not just us, even her hubby Ranveer was all hearts over her princess look and couldn't stop himself from dropping adorable comments on her every picture. Aww, this man never fails to give us some major relationship goals.