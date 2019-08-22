Ranveer Singh Cannot Hide His Excitement About The Explosion Of Music Scene In India; READ!

Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy which released last year went on to become a pop-culture phenomenon. It helped bring to limelight, Indian rap culture and artists who have incredible poetry and rap music to present to the world. Recently, Ranveer spoke with great excitement about the way Hindustani rap and independent music is being received in India. Read on!

Ranveer Singh thinks that the present is a great time for original music to flourish in the country. During an interview he said, "The time of Hindustani rap/hip hop has come and this is the much-needed explosion in the music scene of India. These are exciting times for original music in India and rap/hip-hop is a huge refresher. Hindustani Rap/hip hop is no longer an underground music scene. It has become the language of the youth and it is the biggest thing happening in Indian culture today," reported Pinkvilla.

He added, "India has always produced spectacular original content and now is the time for rap/hip hop and the incredible artists whose poetry is speaking of a revolution. They are the poets of our generation and the youth is listening to what they have to say. Hindustani Rap/hip hop is here to stay and it is the voice of India that you can't just ignore."

Ranveer went one step further to support music and artists in India when he launched his independent music label, Incink, in March this year. He said that it was his passion project and the biggest dream of his career, with the intent being to promote talent from the streets of India.

More on the work front, Ranveer's next film is '83, which is being directed by Kabir Khan. It is inspired by the Indian cricket team's World Cup win in 1983, under the stellar captainship of Kapil Dev. Ranveer will be seen playing Kapil Dev, whereas Deepika Padukone will play his on-screen wife. '83 is scheduled to release early next year.

