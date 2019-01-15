Ranveer Singh CAN'T DO THIS After Marrying Deepika Padukone!

I Can't Stay Out Till Late In The Night!

When asked about the things he can't do after marriage, Ranveer Singh said, "Staying out of the house till too late, leave the house without eating and miss her calls." Well, that's what every wife wants their husbands to do, right?

Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone

All eyes are on the newly married couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone and it's great to see that the duo are leading a happy married life and the best of it all is that they praise each other whenever they get an opportunity to do so.

On The Work Front – Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh's latest movie Simmba made a whopping Rs 224.84 Crores at the box office and is still standing as firm as a rock even in its 3rd week. The movie might even cross the Rs 300 Crore mark in its lifetime.

On The Work Front – Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. The actress plays the role of the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika Padukone had tweeted about her upcoming movie Chhapaak as, "A story of trauma and triumph. And the unquashable human spirit." The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres by the end of 2019.