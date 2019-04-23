CAUGHT ON CAMERA! Ranveer Singh Carries Deepika Padukone's SANDALS In Hands At Her Cousin's Wedding!

Ranveer Singh carries Deepika Padukone's sandals; pictures goes VIRAL | FilmiBeat

Over the years, Ranveer Singh has never failed to prove that he was one the perfect boyfriend for Deepika Padukone. From admitting in front of the world that he's proud of Deepika to indulging into major PDAs, Ranveer has been giving us 'boyfriend goals' for a long time. Last year, the handsome man took his relationship to the next level by marrying Deepika and guess what? Since then, Ranveer has been dropping so many subtle hints about 'How to be a perfect husabnd?'

Ranveer, who was recently spotted at Deepika Padukone's cousin wedding, was seen carrying Deepika Padukone's sandal in hands and boy, it's every bit adorable!

Deepika, You Lucky Woman! The picture has been going viral on the social media platforms for all the 'mushy' reasons and we can't stop envying Deepika for having such a 'caring' boyfriend. Meanwhile, Check Out Their More Pics From The Wedding A candid shot of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh from the wedding wherein the duo can be seen engrossed in a conversation. How Gorgeous Do They Look! Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh looked every bit gorgeous, all decked up in their ethnic attires for the family wedding. Awww! DeepVeer also made sure to strike a pose with the 'bachcha party' at the wedding and the picture screams adorableness! Beautiful Is The Word Ranveer and Deepika greet elder family members at the wedding and their picture is every bit sweet! Not forgetting to mention, Deepika looks so ethereal in these pictures.

On the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in 83, whereas, Deepika will be next seen in Chhapaak.

