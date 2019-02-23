Ranveer Singh's Colorful Outfit At Airport Makes Heads Turn; Sara Ali Khan’s Cute Sunday Gym Look

Ranveer Wears His Current Mood Post Gully Boy's Success!

Energetic, flamboyant and colorful is Ranveer Singh's baseline and his outfit today at the airport was reflective of his true style. Ranveer was snapped at the airport on Sunday morning in a graphic white t-shirt, colorful harlem pants, and a black zip up jacket. He accessorized with a black hat and a pair of snazzy sunglasses. Ranveer is flying high with the incredible success of his latest film Gully Boy, which surpassed everyone's expectations from the movie.

Sara's Sunday Gym Look

Sara Ali Khan, if you did not know, hits the gym on the regular. She was snapped by the paps in her Sunday gym look. Sara gave an adorable smile to the cameras wearing green and white sweatpants, matching zip up jacket and a gym top. She wore a pair of light grey sneakers and carried with her a colorful tote bag.

Kriti Sanon Looked Lovely In Green Coordinates While Promoting Luka Chuppi

The upcoming release of the film Luka Chuppi has got audiences excited to watch a quirky and funny take on live in relationships. Promoting the movie today was one of the leads in the movie, Kriti Sanon. She looked beautiful in a sage green coordinated outfit. She wore a pretty green crop top, a pair of high waist green trousers and a matching blazer to go with it.

Kartik Aaryan Also At Luka Chuppi Promotions

Kartik Aaryan, the other lead in Luka Chuppi, too has been busy promoting the movie with Kriti Sanon. Today, he looked very handsome in a printed white shirt and denims at the Luka Chuppi promotions. He sported a pair of formal black shoes and sunglasses.