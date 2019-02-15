Ranveer Singh Is A Cricket Crazy Guy Says ’83 Coach Balvinder Singh Sandhu

English
    Ranveer Singh is on a roll these days, after dishing out one hit after another. Starting from Padmaavat which was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2018, to Simmba which became the biggest blockbuster of Ranveer's career so far, to Gully Boy which has the opening and indications of being yet another super hit, there is no stopping Ranveer.

    But whether a film is a commercial success is not what Ranveer focuses on, as he has so eloquently expressed many a times. It is the script, the character and the whole art of making and presenting good cinema that most matters to Ranveer. He is one to put in everything he has got into a character, and that is one of the many qualities which makes him one of the most committed actors in the Hindi film industry right now.

    Ranveer Is Putting In His Best To Prepare For The Kapil Dev Biopic '83

    Having signed yet another movie which already seems promising, Ranveer is all set to deliver his best again in the Kapil Dev biopic, '83. Directed by Kabir Khan, the movie is based on that part of Kapil Dev's life, when he was the captain of the Indian Cricket Team, leading the team to win the 1983 World Cup in England.

    '83 Coach And Former Cricketer Had Words Of Praise For Ranveer

    Ranveer will be stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev for the movie, and he has begun intense preparations for the movie to get his batting and bowling action right. Balvinder Singh Sandhu, the former Indian cricketer who was also part of the team during the World Cup win, has been training Ranveer and others who are part of the movie. When Balvinder spoke to Mumbai Mirror about his experience helping actors prep for the movie, he was all praise for Ranveer's love for cricket and his ability to absorb techniques very quickly.

    'Ranveer Is A Cricket Crazy Guy With Good Batting Technique'

    Balvinder told Mumbai Mirror, "Ranveer is a cricket crazy guy, with a good batting technique evident on the first day itself. His bowling was a little rusty, but after three-four days he was running well and executing the action required. We are working on improving his technique to make him look like Kapil Dev and not Ranveer Singh."

    Ranveer Will Be Back To Cricket Coaching This Week

    Busy with the promotions and release of Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh has had to skip practice the last few days , but Balvinder said that he will be back to the nets by the end of this week.

    Story first published: Friday, February 15, 2019, 19:46 [IST]
