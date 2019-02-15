Ranveer Singh Is A Cricket Crazy Guy Says ’83 Coach Balvinder Singh Sandhu

Ranveer Is Putting In His Best To Prepare For The Kapil Dev Biopic '83

Having signed yet another movie which already seems promising, Ranveer is all set to deliver his best again in the Kapil Dev biopic, '83. Directed by Kabir Khan, the movie is based on that part of Kapil Dev's life, when he was the captain of the Indian Cricket Team, leading the team to win the 1983 World Cup in England.

'83 Coach And Former Cricketer Had Words Of Praise For Ranveer

Ranveer will be stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev for the movie, and he has begun intense preparations for the movie to get his batting and bowling action right. Balvinder Singh Sandhu, the former Indian cricketer who was also part of the team during the World Cup win, has been training Ranveer and others who are part of the movie. When Balvinder spoke to Mumbai Mirror about his experience helping actors prep for the movie, he was all praise for Ranveer's love for cricket and his ability to absorb techniques very quickly.

'Ranveer Is A Cricket Crazy Guy With Good Batting Technique'

Balvinder told Mumbai Mirror, "Ranveer is a cricket crazy guy, with a good batting technique evident on the first day itself. His bowling was a little rusty, but after three-four days he was running well and executing the action required. We are working on improving his technique to make him look like Kapil Dev and not Ranveer Singh."

Ranveer Will Be Back To Cricket Coaching This Week

Busy with the promotions and release of Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh has had to skip practice the last few days , but Balvinder said that he will be back to the nets by the end of this week.