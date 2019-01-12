Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone All Over Each Other On Instagram: PDA Scenes!

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are the 'IT' couple of Bollywood right now and we can't get over them. The much loved celebs got married in Lake Como, Italy in November last year in an elaborate wedding. The two continue to steal our hearts. In the latest that we saw them get mushy with each other, Ranveer called Deepika his cheerleader on an Instagram video that he posted. The cute video shows Deepika singing Ranveer's song from Simmba. Check it out!

Ranveer and Deepika are all over each other in Ranveer's latest Instagram post. The actor posted a cute video of his wife Deepika singing 'Ae aaya police' from the song Aala Re Aala. The song is from his latest release Simmba. Ranveer captioned the post, "My Cheerleader @deepikapadukone", and added a few lovey dovey emojis. Deepika is all bright eyed in the video, wearing a white shirt and holding a glass of wine.

Deepika replied to Ranveer's caption with, "the things you make me do to entertain you!!!" It makes us think Ranveer is the one who shot the video. Deepika also wrote, "I love you" with a pink heart emoji. To this,

Ranveer replied with the most adorable comment. He wrote, "@deepikapadukone I love you, jaana-banana" (sic). Uff, it's getting totally mushy and cute on DeepVeer's Insta!

Simmba has emerged as a blockbuster at the box office.

Released on December 28th, 2018, Simmba has crossed Rs. 200 crores in just 12 days, and it is the biggest solo hit of Ranveer's career so far. Ranveer is now gearing up for the release of Gully Boy, which has got everyone amped up with excitement.

Deepika on the other hand, will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhappak, for which she will begin shooting from March. The movie is based on the life of acid-attack victim Laxmi Agarwal, and Deepika will be playing her role.

