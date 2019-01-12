English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone All Over Each Other On Instagram: PDA Scenes!

    By
    |

    Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are the 'IT' couple of Bollywood right now and we can't get over them. The much loved celebs got married in Lake Como, Italy in November last year in an elaborate wedding. The two continue to steal our hearts. In the latest that we saw them get mushy with each other, Ranveer called Deepika his cheerleader on an Instagram video that he posted. The cute video shows Deepika singing Ranveer's song from Simmba. Check it out!

    Ranveer & Deepika’s Instagram PDA!

    Ranveer and Deepika are all over each other in Ranveer's latest Instagram post. The actor posted a cute video of his wife Deepika singing 'Ae aaya police' from the song Aala Re Aala. The song is from his latest release Simmba. Ranveer captioned the post, "My Cheerleader @deepikapadukone", and added a few lovey dovey emojis. Deepika is all bright eyed in the video, wearing a white shirt and holding a glass of wine.

    Deepika replied to Ranveer's caption with, "the things you make me do to entertain you!!!" It makes us think Ranveer is the one who shot the video. Deepika also wrote, "I love you" with a pink heart emoji. To this,
    Ranveer replied with the most adorable comment. He wrote, "@deepikapadukone I love you, jaana-banana" (sic). Uff, it's getting totally mushy and cute on DeepVeer's Insta!

    View this post on Instagram

    My Cheerleader 😍❤️😘🥂 @deepikapadukone

    A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jan 11, 2019 at 3:40am PST

    Simmba has emerged as a blockbuster at the box office.
    Released on December 28th, 2018, Simmba has crossed Rs. 200 crores in just 12 days, and it is the biggest solo hit of Ranveer's career so far. Ranveer is now gearing up for the release of Gully Boy, which has got everyone amped up with excitement.

    Deepika on the other hand, will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhappak, for which she will begin shooting from March. The movie is based on the life of acid-attack victim Laxmi Agarwal, and Deepika will be playing her role.

    MOST READ: Fatima Sana Shaikh Celebrates B'Day With Girl Squad; Sidharth Malhotra Snapped Looking Like A Hunk

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue