Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Walk Hand In Hand At Airport; Parineeti Chopra Casual Airport Look

Ranveer & Deepika Walk Hand In Hand At Airport

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are happily married newlyweds and that is evident wherever they go. In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Ranveer and Deepika were snapped walking hand in hand at the airport. Ranveer, true to his quirky style, wore a colorful zip up hoodie and sweatpants over a black turtle neck sweater. Deepika, on the other hand, also wore a crimson red Nike coordinates with a pair of white sneakers.

Parineeti's Casual Cool Airport Look

Parineeti Chopra was also snapped at the airport on Wednesday morning. She looked cool while wearing a white button down shirt with navy blue sweatpants and a pair of white sneakers. On the work front, Parineeti will soon be seen on Kesari, also starring Akshay Kumar. The movie is set to hit the theatres on March 21st. She has two other movies which are set to release this year; Sandeep Pinky Aur Faraar, and Jabariya Jodi.

Kartik Aaryan Is All Smiles

Kartik Aaryan looked savvy at the airport today. He was wearing a white graphic t-shirt with a cream colored button down jacket. He teamed this with a pair of ripped denims and white sneakers. The smile on Kartik's face may be due to the success of his last movie, Luka Chuppi. We saw Kartik and his co-star Kriti Sanon attending the success party of Luka Chuppi last night.

Rajkummar Rao Goes Casual

Rajkummar Rao was spotted at the airport on Wednesday morning. He looked cool in a white sweatshirt teamed with grey ripped denims, a black hat, and a pair of white sneakers. Rajkummar was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, and he will next appear on the big screen in Mental Hai Kya, starring Kangana Ranaut, Amrita Puri, Jimmy Shergill and others.