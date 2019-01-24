Ranveer Singh, Divine, Naezy, Alia Bhatt Drive Crowds WILD At Gully Boy Music Launch! In Pictures

Ranveer, The Bonafide Crowd Puller

Ranveer Singh is a bonafide rock star, with an unlimited storage of energy to enthuse people. Gully Boy has been a dear project to Ranveer since hip hop is a genre of music that is close to his heart. At the launch, he drove the crowds wild with the live display of his rap skills, dressed like himself in an outrageous silver jacket and neon green co-ords. Ranveer himself has rapped the songs ‘Mere Gully Mein', ‘Apna Time Aayega', and ‘Asli Hip Hop'.

Alia Hypes The Crowd

Alia Bhatt, who plays Ranveer's love interest in the movie, was seen hyping up the crowd for the night. She looked stunning in a sequined green dress.

Ranveer Performs With The OG Gully Boys

Ranveer and rapper Divine collaborated on the stage at the music launch. Gully Boy is a movie that is based on the underground rap scene in Mumbai, and is inspired by the lives of Divine and rapper Naezy, who are among the popular names in the scene. Naezy too can be seen performing at the event. The Gully Boy jukebox includes tracks originally written by Divine and Naezy.

Farhan Enjoys The Show From The Sidelines

Farhan Akhtar, who is a co-producer of the movie, can be seen totally enjoying the show put up by Ranveer and other artists such as Divine, Naezy, Siddhant, D-Cypher, Dub Sharma, D'Evil, and others at the music launch. Gully Boy's jukebox released today, includes songs by Divine, Naezy, Raghu Dixit and others. Gully Boy's jukebox is a musical delight presented like never before in Bollywood.

Gully Boy Releases Feb 14th!

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is set to premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival on February 14th, 2019. Apart from Ranveer and Alia, the movie also stars Kalki Koechlin.