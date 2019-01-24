Ranveer Singh, Divine, Naezy, Alia Bhatt Drive Crowds WILD At Gully Boy Music Launch! In Pictures
Gully Boy's music launch on Thursday evening was much looked forward to courtesy the massive graffiti campaign that the filmmakers did to draw crowds in. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and many other artists like Divine, Naezy and others set the stage on fire at the music launch event in Byculla, Mumbai. The team had previously released two songs, 'Apna Time Aayega', and 'Mere Gully Mein', both of which had already become massive hits before the launch. At the event, the team released rest of the tracks from the film. Check out the pics of the launch which drove the crowds crazy!
Ranveer, The Bonafide Crowd Puller
Ranveer Singh is a bonafide rock star, with an unlimited storage of energy to enthuse people. Gully Boy has been a dear project to Ranveer since hip hop is a genre of music that is close to his heart. At the launch, he drove the crowds wild with the live display of his rap skills, dressed like himself in an outrageous silver jacket and neon green co-ords. Ranveer himself has rapped the songs ‘Mere Gully Mein', ‘Apna Time Aayega', and ‘Asli Hip Hop'.
Alia Hypes The Crowd
Alia Bhatt, who plays Ranveer's love interest in the movie, was seen hyping up the crowd for the night. She looked stunning in a sequined green dress.
Ranveer Performs With The OG Gully Boys
Ranveer and rapper Divine collaborated on the stage at the music launch. Gully Boy is a movie that is based on the underground rap scene in Mumbai, and is inspired by the lives of Divine and rapper Naezy, who are among the popular names in the scene. Naezy too can be seen performing at the event. The Gully Boy jukebox includes tracks originally written by Divine and Naezy.
Farhan Enjoys The Show From The Sidelines
Farhan Akhtar, who is a co-producer of the movie, can be seen totally enjoying the show put up by Ranveer and other artists such as Divine, Naezy, Siddhant, D-Cypher, Dub Sharma, D'Evil, and others at the music launch. Gully Boy's jukebox released today, includes songs by Divine, Naezy, Raghu Dixit and others. Gully Boy's jukebox is a musical delight presented like never before in Bollywood.
Gully Boy Releases Feb 14th!
Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is set to premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival on February 14th, 2019. Apart from Ranveer and Alia, the movie also stars Kalki Koechlin.
