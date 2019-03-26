English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Ranveer Singh Drops A Comment On Wife Deepika Padukone’s First Look From Chhapaak!

    By
    |
    Deepika Padukone gets this response from Ranveer Singh for first look of Chhapaak | FilmiBeat

    Deepika Padukone is set to move audiences again with her next film Chhapaak, and the shooting for the film has just begun. Chhapaak is a biopic on acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal, which is being directed by ace director and now Filmfare award winner Meghna Gulzar. Deepika has even turned to be a first time producer in the movie, and that's not all what is amazing about this venture. Earlier on Monday, Deepika dropped her first look from the film and her transformation is incredible!

    Ranveer Comments On Deepika’s First Look From Chhapaak!

    Deepika posted this photo of her first look from Chhapaak and captioned it, "A character that will stay with me forever...#Malti Shoot begins today!#Chhapaak Releasing-10th January, 2020.@meghnagulzar @foxstarhindi @masseysahib" (sic). Isn't that an amazing transformation?

    Even Deepika's hubby Ranveer could not help but comment on the first look. He wrote on Deepika's Instagram, "Astonishing! What a remarkable prospect! Proud of you baby! I love you! Go get 'em!" (sic). Now that is the kind of thing that makes Ranveer the husband of the millennium as fans fondly call him.

    The director of Chhapaak, Meghna Gulzar had once said that we will be seeing Deepika in a never before seen avatar. She had said, "You won't be seeing Deepika, you know. You will be seeing a disfigured Deepika. There is an uncanny similarity between the survivor and Deepika." It is incredible to see Deepika's first look from the film, as promised by Meghna. We can only wait for the movie to be made and touch our hearts with this story. As Deepika has announced, the film releases on January 10th, 2020.

    MOST READ: Janhvi Kapoor Snapped At Her Brother Arjun Kapoor's House; Salman Khan Looks Cool At Airport

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 26, 2019, 2:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 26, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue