Ranveer Singh Drops A Comment On Wife Deepika Padukone’s First Look From Chhapaak!

Deepika Padukone is set to move audiences again with her next film Chhapaak, and the shooting for the film has just begun. Chhapaak is a biopic on acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal, which is being directed by ace director and now Filmfare award winner Meghna Gulzar. Deepika has even turned to be a first time producer in the movie, and that's not all what is amazing about this venture. Earlier on Monday, Deepika dropped her first look from the film and her transformation is incredible!

Deepika posted this photo of her first look from Chhapaak and captioned it, "A character that will stay with me forever...#Malti Shoot begins today!#Chhapaak Releasing-10th January, 2020.@meghnagulzar @foxstarhindi @masseysahib" (sic). Isn't that an amazing transformation?

Even Deepika's hubby Ranveer could not help but comment on the first look. He wrote on Deepika's Instagram, "Astonishing! What a remarkable prospect! Proud of you baby! I love you! Go get 'em!" (sic). Now that is the kind of thing that makes Ranveer the husband of the millennium as fans fondly call him.

The director of Chhapaak, Meghna Gulzar had once said that we will be seeing Deepika in a never before seen avatar. She had said, "You won't be seeing Deepika, you know. You will be seeing a disfigured Deepika. There is an uncanny similarity between the survivor and Deepika." It is incredible to see Deepika's first look from the film, as promised by Meghna. We can only wait for the movie to be made and touch our hearts with this story. As Deepika has announced, the film releases on January 10th, 2020.

