Ranveer Singh Enjoys The Process Of Acting More Than Results: ’83 Director Kabir Khan Showers Praise

Beyond Ranveer Singh's flamboyant personality, there is an actor at his core, who just keeps evolving and exploring his love for the craft. '83 director Kabir Khan, who has worked with Ranveer for the first time in this film, vouches for this quality of Ranveer. He says that Ranveer is someone who enjoys the process of acting more than the results.

According to IANS, Kabir Khan said, "I think that is what we call acting - where you have to suppress your own personality and get into the skin of your character. I think Ranveer has worked really hard for the film. He adopted a long training routine for the film,"

He spoke about the iconic bowling action of Kapil Dev which Ranveer had to imitate. To learn the mannerism of Kapil, Ranveer and Kabir stayed at the former's home in Delhi for a few days. "I think Ranveer is one such actor who enjoys the process of acting more than the results," he said.

He further said that the story in the film is very special because the 1983 World Cup victory was the first big achievement of India on an international platform since Independence. He feels that that is when the citizens of our country began to feel confident and aim for achieving more glories on international platforms.

"It's the story of a cricket team that was the lowest-rated team in the entire world. When they (the Indian cricket team) reached England, local newspapers published reports saying this team shouldn't even have been invited to a tournament like the World Cup. They said India was so bad that it (their participation) would impact the standard of the World Cup. Kapil Dev was 24 years old when he was a captain of that team and it's about how he managed a team of young boys who went on to lift the trophy. It's a beautiful story," Kabir added.

'83 is scheduled for release on January 10, 2020. The film also stars Deepika Padukone as Romi Dev, Kapil Dev's wife, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Sahil Khatta, Boman Irani and others.

MOST READ: Sonam Kapoor On Receiving A Star At Dubai Walk Of Fame: As An Actor You Want To Go Down In Posterity