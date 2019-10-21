    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ranveer Singh Enjoys The Process Of Acting More Than Results: ’83 Director Kabir Khan Showers Praise

      By
      |

      Beyond Ranveer Singh's flamboyant personality, there is an actor at his core, who just keeps evolving and exploring his love for the craft. '83 director Kabir Khan, who has worked with Ranveer for the first time in this film, vouches for this quality of Ranveer. He says that Ranveer is someone who enjoys the process of acting more than the results.

      ’83 Director Kabir Khan Showers Praises On Ranveer’s Acting

      According to IANS, Kabir Khan said, "I think that is what we call acting - where you have to suppress your own personality and get into the skin of your character. I think Ranveer has worked really hard for the film. He adopted a long training routine for the film,"

      He spoke about the iconic bowling action of Kapil Dev which Ranveer had to imitate. To learn the mannerism of Kapil, Ranveer and Kabir stayed at the former's home in Delhi for a few days. "I think Ranveer is one such actor who enjoys the process of acting more than the results," he said.

      He further said that the story in the film is very special because the 1983 World Cup victory was the first big achievement of India on an international platform since Independence. He feels that that is when the citizens of our country began to feel confident and aim for achieving more glories on international platforms.

      "It's the story of a cricket team that was the lowest-rated team in the entire world. When they (the Indian cricket team) reached England, local newspapers published reports saying this team shouldn't even have been invited to a tournament like the World Cup. They said India was so bad that it (their participation) would impact the standard of the World Cup. Kapil Dev was 24 years old when he was a captain of that team and it's about how he managed a team of young boys who went on to lift the trophy. It's a beautiful story," Kabir added.

      '83 is scheduled for release on January 10, 2020. The film also stars Deepika Padukone as Romi Dev, Kapil Dev's wife, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Sahil Khatta, Boman Irani and others.

      MOST READ: Sonam Kapoor On Receiving A Star At Dubai Walk Of Fame: As An Actor You Want To Go Down In Posterity

      Read more about: kabir khan ranveer singh
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue