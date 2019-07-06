English
    Ranveer Singh's First Look From '83 Revealed On His Birthday: Actor Looks Ditto Like Kapil Dev!

    Ranveer Singh who turns a year older today, has a special gift for all his fans! This morning, the actor took to his social media page to unveil his first look as legendary cricketer Kapil Dev from Kabir Khan's sports biopic '83.

    Sharing his first look from the film, Ranveer wrote, "On my special day, here's presenting THE HARYANA HURRICANE 🌪 KAPIL DEV 🏏🏆."

    Before kickstarting the film's shooting in UK, Ranveer had spent 10 days at Kapil Dev's residence in Delhi to understand the finer nuances of his personality. He had also received training from the ace cricketer himself during the boot camp in Dharamshala.

    "His commitment and passion. These two traits in him are what strikes an onlooker at the first go. He will be at something repeatedly and won't let go till he feels he's mastered it, despite others telling him it's acceptable. Just acceptable is not okay. It has to be excellent," Kapil Dev had said in an interview with Hindustan Times while speaking about Ranveer playing his part.

    On the other hand, speaking about getting Kapil's body language and mannerisms right, Ranveer earlier said, "Mushkil hai. There's a lot of neck and back in it. His body mechanics are very unique to him. Only his body, the way it is genetically structured, can execute that action. It is very tough to emulate. But I have been at it. I have changed my own body mechanics around to be able to do it."

    '83 also stars Deepika Padukone, who will be essaying the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev. Tracing the historic victory of 1983 world cup, this Kabir Khan film also stars Ammy Virk, Saqib Salem, Adinath Kothare, Sahil Khattar, Jiiva and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

