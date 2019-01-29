Ranveer Singh Gets Slammed For Posing ‘Inappropriately’ With Mumbai Cops At Umang 2019!

Ranveer Singh gets slammed by netizens as they feel his pose with the Mumbai copes was 'inappropriate'. In the picture, Mumbai cops can be seen carrying Ranveer in their arms, while he is looking at the camera. Known for his power-packed energy and enthusiasm, Ranveer can be seen posing in quirky clothes. Social media went berserk and blasted Ranveer Singh for his pose with the Mumbai Police as they felt Ranveer is disrespecting the 'uniform'. Have a look at the picture.

Here's how netizens reacted to Ranveer's picture..

@vihan_parab: "@asma.cheema777 this is called overacting every time everywhere he does overacting." [sic]

@kunal.m.95: "@sousha13 ranveer bhavnani and these police all of them they have insulted uniform. A 3rd grade actor should never be lifted by an qualified IPs officers . These police men are insulting i wont blame this sindhi papad ." [sic]

@_insta_lover_30_: "This is digusting very shameful." [sic]

@_aish.__: "Over confidence ki dukkan ...he's irritating sometimes." [sic]

@raga_abcde: "These policemen degrading themeselves for lifting an actor. Shameful." [sic]

While some called his picture 'disgusting', some defended Ranveer. An user named sousha13 wrote, "@kunal.m.95 Like, seriously? It's an insult? If it was so humiliating, that's also according to you, why they lifted him up? Aren't they respectful towards their uniforms? They themselves have lifted him up, and, I can clearly see in the picture they are extremely happy and joyful about it, then why are you getting so curious about it?

This 'Umang' programme is to celebrate Mumbai police, and as seen in the picture, they are laughing, I think the soul purpose of the whole programme is getting fulfilled by this, then I don't think it is any kind of insult or disrespect towards them. And, yes, I am not glorifying anybody's act here, I am making my viewpoint clear to you, so that you can stop manipulating it." [sic]