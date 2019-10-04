Ranveer Singh Goes For A Spin In His New Red Lamborghini Urus Worth This WHOPPING Price!

The Cost Of Ranveer's Car Is Worth A Bomb

The sparkling red Lamborghini Urus comes at a whopping price of Rs. 3 crore and Ranveer shelled out this amount to own this red beauty.

Ranveer's Car-nama

On Tuesday, the actor took to the wheels and was seen zipping out on the roads of Mumbai. Meanwhile, his car is yet to have a permanent registration number on the plate. Later, Ranveer stopped his car at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office, sparking off rumours about a possible collaboration on a film.

Do You Know This?

The stylish Urus is the world's first Super Sport Utility Vehicle - SSUV. That's amazing, isn't it?

On The Work Front

The superstar will be next seen in Kabir Khan's '83' where he will be essaying the role of Kapil Dev. His wife Deepika Padukone is also a part of the movie. Ranveer is also a part of Karan Johar's 'Takht'. Meanwhile, the actor's last release, 'Gully Boy' co-starring Alia Bhatt has been selected as India's official entry to Oscars 2020.