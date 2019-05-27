English
    Ranveer Singh's Gujarati Banter To Announce His Next Film 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' Is Super-fun!

    With 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', Ranveer Singh and Yash Raj Films are coming together on what the former calls 'a miracle script' penned by debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar. The first-timer will be directing Ranveer in what is a humourous entertainer set in Gujarat. The film is being produced by YRF's homegrown producer Maneesh Sharma, who also discovered Divyang.

    Ranveer has stamped his superstardom with his incredible body of work and has been consistently collaborating with all the top film-makers of the country. From Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Rohit Shetty, from Zoya Akhtar and Kabir Khan to Karan Johar - he has been a favourite of the biggest names in the business. 

    Today, he has amassed nationwide love as an actor across all demographics. So, naturally, when Ranveer decides to back a rank new-comer, one can assume that Divyang is a very special talent to watch out for.

    Ranveer announced his new film in a rather quirky way with this hilarious video. Check it out here-

    Where in the world did this kid come from?!?!? #DivyangThakkar is straight up JORDAAR !!! 😍🎥❤️🙏🏽 @yrf #JayeshbhaiJordaar

    Jayeshbhai Jordaar Is Ranveer Singh's Next Film '83

    The actor said, "I have been immensely fortunate to have collaborated with some of the finest film-makers of our country. It is humbling and gratifying that they believed in my craft and chose me to lead their cinematic vision.

    All that I have achieved as an actor today is due to these titanic cinematic forces having put their faith in me. I'm glad that today I find myself in a position where I can recognise exceptional talent and wholeheartedly back the vision of a brilliant new writer-director like Divyang.

    Jayeshbhai Jordaar will be my next release after 83."

    Ranveer CallsJayeshbhai The Most Solid On-paper He Has Ever Come Across

    Ranveer further added, "Jayeshbhai is a film with a big heart. In its concept as well as in its appeal, it encompasses the broadest spectrum of the cinema-loving audience- its a film for everyone! It is, in fact, a ‘miracle script' that YRF found for me out of nowhere.

    The sheer brilliance of the writing compelled me to immediately green-light this film. Both humourous and poignant, Jayeshbhai is right up there with the most solid on-paper material I've ever come across."

    The Producer Speaks

    Maneesh said, "For a producer and a filmmaker, the holy grail is a script that is a balance of a relevant message delivered in an entertaining manner. Divyang's script is a great example of this balance and we are all very excited to have him helm it.

    What makes this a truly thrilling venture is that I see this as Ranveer and I ‘paying it forward'. Almost a decade ago, we started our journey together when YRF placed their faith in us newcomers and today we collaborate with another new talent to offer the audiences a content driven mass entertainer."

    Lights, Camera & Action

    Jayeshbhai Jordaar is slated to hit the shooting floors in October. Going by the little glimpse of Ranveer's Gujarati banter in the video, we are sure this one is going to be a fun-filled ride!

    Story first published: Monday, May 27, 2019, 11:23 [IST]
