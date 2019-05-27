Ranveer Singh's Gujarati Banter To Announce His Next Film 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' Is Super-fun!

Jayeshbhai Jordaar Is Ranveer Singh's Next Film '83

The actor said, "I have been immensely fortunate to have collaborated with some of the finest film-makers of our country. It is humbling and gratifying that they believed in my craft and chose me to lead their cinematic vision.

All that I have achieved as an actor today is due to these titanic cinematic forces having put their faith in me. I'm glad that today I find myself in a position where I can recognise exceptional talent and wholeheartedly back the vision of a brilliant new writer-director like Divyang.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar will be my next release after 83."

Ranveer CallsJayeshbhai The Most Solid On-paper He Has Ever Come Across

Ranveer further added, "Jayeshbhai is a film with a big heart. In its concept as well as in its appeal, it encompasses the broadest spectrum of the cinema-loving audience- its a film for everyone! It is, in fact, a ‘miracle script' that YRF found for me out of nowhere.

The sheer brilliance of the writing compelled me to immediately green-light this film. Both humourous and poignant, Jayeshbhai is right up there with the most solid on-paper material I've ever come across."

The Producer Speaks

Maneesh said, "For a producer and a filmmaker, the holy grail is a script that is a balance of a relevant message delivered in an entertaining manner. Divyang's script is a great example of this balance and we are all very excited to have him helm it.

What makes this a truly thrilling venture is that I see this as Ranveer and I ‘paying it forward'. Almost a decade ago, we started our journey together when YRF placed their faith in us newcomers and today we collaborate with another new talent to offer the audiences a content driven mass entertainer."

Lights, Camera & Action

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is slated to hit the shooting floors in October. Going by the little glimpse of Ranveer's Gujarati banter in the video, we are sure this one is going to be a fun-filled ride!