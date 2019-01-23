Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy Gets Into Trouble, Rapper Accuses The Film-makers Of Non Payment Of Dues!

Sez On The Beat On The Gully Boy Song

"It's a bit weird writing this out since I'm not one to go to social media to reach out and shit but this was something I felt I needed to say. I legit have nothing to do with the new version of Mere Gully Mein that was released today. I wasn't even aware of the fact that the song was going to be used in the movie until a little while ago and when I got to know about it I thought the original song will be used. Smh."

I Still Wish Gully Boy To Do Well So The Audiences Can Feel The Plight Of Rappers

"I still think that what we did with Mere Gully Mein was what changed the scene and brought that new sound to our country. We're all rooting for the movie to succeed and introduce the Bollywood audience to what we put our heart and soul into, and for the new opportunities that such a big stage brings all of us."

The Sad Reality Of The Bollywood Industry

"But this is also the sad reality of how the industry works in this country, even after contacting the original label several times, I haven't been paid for my work on this track despite having a contract and my publishing split being agreed and assigned. Just felt y'all needed to hear my piece on this."

Gully Boy – Grand Release

Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is all set to hit the theatres on February 14, 2019. The audiences are impressed by the trailer and the songs of the movie and we're sure it'll end up being a superhit at the box office.