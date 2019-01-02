English
 Ranveer Singh Has A Killer Reaction To A Restaurant Naming A Dosa After Deepika Padukone!

Ranveer Singh Has A Killer Reaction To A Restaurant Naming A Dosa After Deepika Padukone!

By
    Ranveer Singh is Loving a dosa named on wife Deepika Padukone in a Restaurant in Texas | FilmiBeat

    There's a huge craze for Bollywood celebrities not just in India but also across the globe. We have often heard about them expressing their love for their favourite stars in the craziest way possible. Deepika Padukone who rules over hearts with her enigmatic charm and impressive acting chops, was recently quite pleasantly surprised when a US based restaurant named a dosa after her.

    Her hubby Ranveer Singh had a rather hilarous response when he learnt about this 'Deepika Padukone' dosa-

    A Dosa Named After Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone posted this on her Instagram story and captioned it as, "hungry anyone'. The dosa is described as "topped with fiery hot ghost chilli and stuffed with our potato mix."

    Ranveer Singh Had A Spicy Reaction

    Sharing the menu on his Instagram page, the 'Simmba' actor wrote, "I'd eat that." We wonder what Deepika has to say to this!

    Meanwhile, Ranveer Was Recently All Praises For His Wife

    The actor was recently quoted as saying, "I am really happy about everything but the best part of it all is that I've got married. You know, in spite of everything that has happened in my life, it's the first time I feel that I have achieved something, ke maine life mein kuch kiya hai, kucch ukhada hai (laughs).

    Marrying Deepika Feels Like Having A Super Power

    "It's a really warm and wonderful feeling. I feel so grounded, secure and empowered. If feels as if I have a superpower now. With her on my side, I feel invincible and protected knowing that there's someone who cares about me. Our relationship is really stronger and deeper than ever before," the actor further said.

    On The Other Hand, Deepika Had Called Ranveer 'Her Best Friend'

    In a magazine interview, the actress said, "I think you just know when you want to spend the rest of your life with that one person - and he's everything rolled into one man. He's my best friend, playmate, companion and confidant.

    I can be silly in front of him, I can be stupid in front of him, I can be sick in front of him, I can be whatever I want to be."

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 2, 2019, 15:56 [IST]
