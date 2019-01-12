Ranveer Singh Has A Nickname For Deepika Padukone & It Will Make You Go 'Awww' All The Away!

Deepika Says, 'I Love You' To Ranveer

Ranveer captioned the video as 'My cheerleader', on which Deepika left a comment saying, "The things you make me do to entertain you. I love you!"

This Is What Ranveer Lovingly Calls Deepika!

In reply to Deepika's public display of affaction, Ranveer posted, "I love you, jaana-banana'. Well, that's such a 'cute' nickname, isn't it?

Deepika Is Very Protective About Ranveer

In one of her earlier interviews, she mentioned, "I am very protective about Ranveer. When the world gushes on him, I am honest with my feedback of him."

When Deepika Got Candid About Why She Loves Ranveer

The actress was quoted as saying, "He says a lot of things. Honestly, he's generous with words. That's one of the things that made me realise why I love him.

Some years ago, when I was making more money than him, he was okay with it. It was evident not only in what he told me, even in his actions. Also, the fact that he has never held back what he thinks of me.

Recently, he said in the Filmfare interview that I keep him grounded, that I keep him rooted. That's a nice thing to say and know."

On The Other Hand, This Is How Deepika Has Changed Ranveer As A Person

"She is someone who demands authenticity of character. She has anchored me. I could have got carried away with my name and fame. But she has grounded me. Before she had her blockbuster year, we'd already started dating, I've seen her deal with success and failure," revealed the Simmba actor.

