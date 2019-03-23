Ranveer Singh Heads To The Filmfare Awards; KGF Actor Yash Snapped At The Airport

Ranveer Singh On His Way To The Filmfare Awards 2019

Ranveer Singh is all pumped up for the biggest awards night in the Bollywood film industry, the Filmfare Awards 2019. Ranveer was snapped before he headed for the Filmfare Awards on Saturday night, wearing a black and golden outfit in true Ranveer quirky style. He has been nominated for Best Actor in the popular choice category as well as the critics category for the film Padmaavat.

Yash Snapped At The Airport

KGF actor Yash was spotted at the airport in the early hours of Saturday morning. Yash looked cool in a maroon t-shirt teamed with denims. He sported a pair of snazzy sunglasses and a pair of black sneakers to complete his look.

Aalia Ebrahim Dons An Ethnic Avatar

Pooja Bedi's daughter Aalia Ebrahim was snapped out and about in the city on Saturday evening. Aalia looked very pretty in an ethnic avatar. She donned a turquoise silk kurta which she paired with green palazzo pants and golden kolhapuri chappals. She accessorized with a black handbag and silver earrings.

Tanisha Mukherjee Looks Gorgeous On The Red Carpet

Tanisha Mukherjee, sister of Kajol, walked the ramp at the Bombay Times Fashion Week on Saturday. She looked drop dead gorgeous in a sage green, almost blue, saree as she posed for cameras at the end of the walk.