Ranveer Singh's Heartfelt Note For His Wife Deepika Padukone: She Makes My Life Worth Living

Ranveer Finds It Challenging To Articulate His Feelings For Deepika

Ranveer wrote, "Deepika is the most amazing person I've met in my life. And I'm not just saying this because she's my wife. I find it particularly challenging to articulate all my feelings about her, and even though I find language to be a limiting means to express myself, I shall try."

'I Am The Closest Person To Her'

"I can safely say I'm the closest person to her in this world. I know her deeply as a person and I've collaborated closely with her as a professional."

Ranveer Says Deepika Is One Of The Finest Actors In The World

"Deepika nurtures a universe within herself: of love, compassion, kindness, intelligence, beauty, grace and empathy. These qualities make her a true and authentic artiste- she's one of the finest actors in the world."

'Deepika's Discipline & Commitment Is Unparalleled'

"She's got inner strength, resilience, grit and an iron-will. Her discipline and commitment is unparalleled. Her path breaking achievements have changed the game time and again. A woman so righteous and full of virtue, that she commands respect."

'She Is A Special Soul Born For Greatness'

"I sometimes stop and admire her, aware that she is a special soul, born for greatness. She's born to positively impact lives through the shining beacon of her virtuous being.



That she preserves a vulnerable and innocent, childlike side of herself exclusively for me is inexplicably gratifying."

Ranveer Calls Himself The Proudest Husband In The World

"I am the proudest husband in the world. She inspires me to be the best man I can possibly be. She makes my life worth living. She is truly...the light of my life," concluded Ranveer.